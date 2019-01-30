Miscreants loot Rs 20 lakh gold ornaments from shop

Unidentified miscreants Wednesday looted gold ornaments worth around Rs 20 lakh from a jewellery shop in town in district, police said.

Police said the miscreants looted the gold ornament posing themselves as customers. After reaching the shop, they looted gold at gun point.

The youths fled away on a motor bike, police said adding that a special squad has been constituted to nab the criminals.

