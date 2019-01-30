Minimum income a 'worthwhile dream', says Kamal Haasan

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan Wednesday described as a "worthwhile dream" Congress president Rahul Gandhi's promise of minimum income for the poor but said implementing it would be very difficult.

Addressing reporters here after launching the Puducherry unit of his party Makkal Needhi Maiam, he also welcomed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's foray into active politics.

"It is a great dream, nice dream. I would not say it is epiphany. But is a nice worthwhile dream. We'll pursue it. But to enact and actually bring it into force is very difficult. I hope he (Rahul) succeeds," Haasan said.

Addressing a 'Kisaan Abhaar Sammelan' in Raipur on Monday, Rahul Gandhi had promised Congress would ensure "minimum income guarantee" for every poor person if it comes to power at the Centre.

When asked about his opinion on Vadra being appointed Congress general secretary, Hassan said "Welcome sister."

On the Ram temple issue, the MNM leader said he stood for amity and unity of the country.

"My personal opinion, which I have said in 1993 or 94 as soon as Babri masjid was demolished. I was the single voice which rose from here. I still stand by it. I am very sure any sensible Indian would stand for amity and unity of India," he said.

Answering questions on alliances for fighting the upcoming general elections, he said the executive committee of his party had given him the authority to decide on it, but no time limit had been set to take the call.

"We are deliberating on it. It is very important to not carry other people's laundry," he said without elaborating.

Wed, January 30 2019.

