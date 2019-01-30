Cold wave conditions continue in Delhi

conditions continued in the city, with the minimum hovering below the six-degrees mark.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast that the maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to be 19 and seven degrees Celsius.

The minimum Wednesday was recorded at 5.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average and the maximum was recorded at 20.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

Humidity oscillated between 97 and 48 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rains and strong surface winds. There is also a possibility of hailstorm at isolated pockets.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature settled at 5.4 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 20.6 degrees Celsius.

