Mixed bag for Pawars: Sule takes decisive lead, Parth trails

The trends for Lok Sabha elections have so far hinted at a mixed bag for the Sharad Pawar clan in Maharashtra.
While Supriya Sule, daughter of the NCP chief and sitting MP from Baramati in Pune district, has taken a lead of 1,54,994 votes over her BJP rival Kanchan Kool, Pawar's grandnephew Parth is trailing by 2,15,575 votes in Maval constituency.
Parth is pitted against Shiv Sena stalwart Shrirang Barne.
He is a son of senior NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.
The NCP had turned the Maval contest into a prestige battle with Ajit Pawar himself camping in the constituency in the run-up to elections.
A senior NCP leader said lack of organisational base in the constituency and delay in announcement of the party nominee cost the party the seat.
In neighbouring Shirur constituency, NCP's Dr Amol Kolhe is ahead of his Shiv Sena rival and sitting MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil.
