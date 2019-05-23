JUST IN
BJP wins Khargone, Ujjain reserved seats in Madhya Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

The first two results of Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh Thursday went in favour of the BJP with its candidates declared winner in Khargone and Ujjain, both reserved seats.

BJP candidate Gajendra Umrao Singh Patel defeated Dr Govnd Mujalda, his nearest Congress rival, by a margin of 2,02,510 votes from the Khargone (SC) seat, an EC official said.

BJPs Anil Firojiya trounced Babulal Malviya of the Congress by a whopping margin of 3,65,637 votes from the Ujjain (SC) seat, he said.

