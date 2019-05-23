Mixed fortune for Yadav clan in UP

The initial trends appear to be mixed for the Yadav clan of the Samajwadi Party, with party supremo Yadav's cousins trailing from and seats.

In Azamgarh, Yadav is leading by 45,023 votes against Bhojpuri and BJP candidate Yadav 'Nirhua', according to the website.

The SP chief's wife, Dimple Yadav, is leading by 5,420 votes over the BJP's Subrat Pathak in Kannauj. SP founder is also leading in Mainpuri by 15,297 votes over the BJP's

In Badaun, however, Dharmendra Yadav was trailing by 10,716 votes against BJP candidate Sanghmitra Maurya, daughter of

The situation is the same in Firozabad, where Ram Gopal Yadav's son, Akshay Yadav, is trailing by 10,716 votes against the BJP's Chandra Sen Jadon, while Yadav's estranged uncle, Pragatisheel Lohia founder Shivpal Yadav, was at the third place.

