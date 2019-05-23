RLD faces tough fight from BJP in UP

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which had entered into an alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, is witnessing a tough fight on the three seats it is contesting in Uttar Pradesh.

In Muzaffarnagar, RLD chief Ajit Singh is leading by a margin of 23,356 votes against Sanjeev Balyan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Singh's son, Jayant Chowdhury, is trailing from Baghpat by a margin of 9,558 votes behind BJP candidate Satya Pal Singh.

In Mathura, the BJP's Hema Malini has taken a lead of 67,793 votes over RLD's Kunwar Narendra Singh.

