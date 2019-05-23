RLD faces tough fight from BJP in UP

The (RLD), which had entered into an alliance with the and the Bahujan Samaj Party, is witnessing a tough fight on the three seats it is contesting in

In Muzaffarnagar, is leading by a margin of 23,356 votes against of the

Singh's son, Jayant Chowdhury, is trailing from Baghpat by a margin of 9,558 votes behind BJP candidate

In Mathura, the BJP's has taken a lead of 67,793 votes over RLD's Kunwar Narendra Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)