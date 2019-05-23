Sikkim Assembly Trends: SKM leading in 7, SDF in 2

The opposition Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is leading in seven Assembly seats while the ruling Democratic Front (SDF) in two constituencies as per initial trends, officials said Thursday.

The Assembly has 32 seats.

SKM candidate is leading by 1,814 votes against his nearest SDF rival in the Gyalshing-barnyak seat.

In the Kabi lungchuk constituency, SKM nominee Karma Loday Bhutia is leading against his nearest SDF rival Ugen Nedup Bhutia by 650 votes.

SKM candidate is leading by 827 votes against his nearest SDF rival in the Khamdong-singtam seat.

SKM nominees are also leading in the Sangha, Shyari and West Pendam Assembly seats.

and SDF supremo Pawan Kumar Chamling is leading by 2,722 votes against his nearest SKM rival in the Poklok-kamrang Assembly seat.

Chamling is also contesting from Namchi Singhithang assembly seat.

