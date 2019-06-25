Mizoram Assembly pays rich tributes to Lalrinchhana & Rosanga

Mizoram Assembly Tuesday paid rich tributes to former ministers Lalrinchhana and P B Rosanga who died during the course of the current session.
Chief Minister Zoramthanga made obituary references to the departed leaders. Both Lalrinchhana and Rosanga were leaders in the erstwhile underground movement who became ministers after coming overground.
Lalrinchhana, 83, who died due to cancer on June 18, came overground along with other cadres of the Mizo National Front (MNF) following the signing of the historic peace accord on June 30, 1986 in Delhi between MNF, Centre and Mizoram government.
He was elected to the state legislature for five times and was minister for three times.
Rosanga, 86, who died due to cancer on June 19 was arrested for being an underground leader and was the first to be convicted among the MNF leaders.
He was elected to the state legislature three times and was minister for two times.
The Assembly observed one-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed leaders.
