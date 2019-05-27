Mizoram Budget for FY20 to be presented on June 13

Chief Minister will present the state budget for the 2019-20 fiscal on June 13, a said on Monday.

The Assembly session would commence on June 12 and conclude on June 27, he said.

Assembly S R told the meeting of the business advisory committee (BAC), chaired by Lalrinliana Sailo, on Monday decided that the state budget will be presented on June 13.

The regular budget had already been prepared, but the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls before the session of the legislature in March prompted to seek a vote on account for the first four months of 2019-20.

