Maha: Man, pregnant wife killed in road accident

A man and his pregnant wife were killed when a truck hit their motorcycle in Maharashtra's district on Monday, police said.

The couple was on way to a hospital when the speeding truck hit their two-wheeler at Gundewadi village, about 10 km from here, an at station said.

While the man died on the spot, his wife, who received serious injuries, was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed during treatment, he said.

The deceased were identified asYogesh Ganesh Bodkhe (25) and Pooja Yogesh Bodkhe (22), residents of Janphel Misal village in Bhokardan tehsil, the said.

The was arrested and booked under relevant sections, he added.

