JNU online entrance exams begin

Over 1.16 lakh aspirants will be appearing for the of the University, which commenced on Monday, officials said.

This is for the first time that the varsity has switched to computer-based mode of entrance exams that are being conducted by the across 122 cities in the country.

The University Entrance Examinations (JNUEE) and the Combined Entrance Examination for (CEEB) 2019 commenced from Monday and will go on till May 30.

The examinations will be conducted in 142 programmes of study in eight shifts over the next four days. Each day will have two shifts -- morning (9:30 am -12:30 pm) and afternoon (2:30 pm - 5:30 pm).

"Each centre has been provided with jammers. A total of 1,400 jammers have been deployed. To oversee the examinations in addition to the NTA Control Room, 122 city coordinators have been deployed by the NTA," the agency said.

A total of 1,16,558 candidates -- 67,801 males, 48751 females and six transgenders -- will be appearing for the exams.

The varsity's move to switch to of exams was questioned by the students' union last year who had called it a "scam".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)