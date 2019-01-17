Mizoram eye boys U-21 football gold at Khelo India

Mizoram Thursday dominated proceedings but still needed penalties to get past Goa by 4-2 to enter the final of the Boys Under-21 football competition at the Khelo India Youth Games here.
They await the winners of the other semi-finals to be contested between Kerala and Punjab, a media release said.
The Boys Under-17 final will be contested between Punjab and Karnataka while the U-17 Girls gold medal match will see Odisha take on Jharkhand.
In the morning, Odisha edged past Manipur 2-1 in the Girls Under-17 semi-finals, while Jharkhand swamped Kerala 7-0.
In the Boys Under-17 section, Punjab dumped hosts Maharashtra 3-1, while Karnataka edged past Kerala 8-7 on penalties in the other semi-final after full-time had ended 1-1.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu beat Maharashtra 3-2 and Manipur got the better of Mizoram 3-0 in the Girls Under -21 category.
So, Maharashtra will meet Mizoram for bronze while Tamil Nadu and Manipur will contest the final.
Results: Girls U-17 semi-finals: Odisha bt Manipur 2-1; Jharkhand bt Kerala 7-0.
Girls U-21 quarter-finals: Tamil Nadu bt Maharashtra 3-2; Manipur bt Mizoram 3-0.
Semi-finals: Boys U-17 semi-finals: Punjab bt Maharashtra 3-1; Karnataka bt Kerala 8-7 (on penalties).
Boys U-21 semi-finals: Mizoram bt Goa 4-2 on penalties.
