Two NPP MLAs join Cong in Arunachal Pradesh

Two (NPP) MLAs in Thursday quit the party and joined the

At a function here the two NPP MLAs - Tapang Taloh and Rajesh Tacho- joined the and expressed their faith in the leadership of and PCC chief

Former ministers and functionaries Komoli Mossang and Lichi Legi also joined the Congress in the function which was attended by Sanjay at the party headquarters here.

The Congress has only three MLAs in the Arunachal Assembly at present. With induction of the two Thursday now its strength has increased to five.

Strength of the NPP in the 60-member Arunchal Pradesh Assembly has come down to five.

NPP headed by though a member of BJP-led NEDA but, is not in the government in Arunachal.

has 48 MLAs and it also enjoys support of two

Congress said that these leaders will make a difference with the assembly and Lok Sabha elections knocking at the door.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)