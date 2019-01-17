Party workers come to blows at Himachal Cong office as new state president takes over

Supporters from two factions exchanged blows and flung chairs at each other in a brawl at the headquarters shortly after a new state unit assumed charge, party members said.

The clash allegedly took place between the supporters of former and outgoing state unit

Eyewitnesses said at least two workers were hurt in the fight, which brought into the open the factionalism in the

What happened at Congress Bhawan should not have happened. Appropriate action will be taken against those involved after identifying them, Kuldeep Rathore, the new Congress Committee told reporters later.

The brief fight took place in the presence of Virbhadra Singh, Rathore, Sukhu, AICC office bearer and some party MLAs.

Shortly before the fracas at the party office, took charge of his new assignment at a public meeting held two kilometres away.

Party members said the brawl was triggered by slogan-shouting by supporters from the rival factions.

At the public meeting earlier, Patil and Rathore had warned that indiscipline would not be tolerated in the party.

Both and Sukhu have made veiled attacks against each other at meetings and through press statements after the party announced the appointment of a new

Rajni Patil, who is the in-charge at the All India Congress Committee, warned against this at the public meeting.

No or worker should think that the party would not take action against them if they continue to go to the media, breaching party discipline, she had said, without naming anyone.

Sukhu did not attend the public meeting, saying he was going for a medical check-up at that time.

But Rathore praised the absent leader and said Sukhu had told him that he will be there at the party office in the evening. He said Sukhu had supported his appointment.

He also thanked Congress president for his elevation and claimed the Congress would win all four parliamentary seats in the state.

