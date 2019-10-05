JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Sheikh Hasina raises issue of NRC rollout in Assam in talks with PM Modi
Business Standard

Mizoram people opposed to Citizenship Amendment Bill: CM Zoramthanga

Zoramthanga met Shah, who is also the BJP national president, at the Raj Bhavan in Aizawl where the two leaders discussed several issues

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

zoramthanga

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga Saturday told visiting Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the people of Mizoram is opposed to the proposed amendment to the Citizenship Act, 1955, an official statement said.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 could open a "floodgate of illegal immigrants" in Mizoram, an official statement said.

Zoramthanga met Shah, who is also the BJP national president, at the Raj Bhavan in Aizawl where the two leaders discussed several issues.

This was Shah's first visit to Mizoram after assuming office.
First Published: Sat, October 05 2019. 18:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU