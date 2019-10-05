Mizoram people opposed to Citizenship Amendment Bill: CM Zoramthanga

-
ALSO READ
Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain refugees won't have to leave India: Amit Shah
Amit Shah cancels Mumbai trip; BJP-Sena seat sharing deal not yet in place
Amit Shah to be minister in Union Cabinet, Guj BJP chief confirms in tweet
J P Nadda appointed BJP working president, Amit Shah to remain party chief
BJP has zero tolerance towards terror, says Home minister Amit Shah
-
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga Saturday told visiting Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the people of Mizoram is opposed to the proposed amendment to the Citizenship Act, 1955, an official statement said.
The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 could open a "floodgate of illegal immigrants" in Mizoram, an official statement said.
Zoramthanga met Shah, who is also the BJP national president, at the Raj Bhavan in Aizawl where the two leaders discussed several issues.
This was Shah's first visit to Mizoram after assuming office.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU