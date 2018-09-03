Mob locks CHC as patient dies due to absence of doctor

A mob Monday locked a community health centre (CHC) in Bihar's district and beat its after a man injured in an accident died as no doctor was present at the CHC, officials said.

A man injured an accident and was brought to the at Farpar for treatment. The doctor at the was absent from his duty, District Civil Surgeon, M P Singh said adding that the patient died while being taken to the

A mob then locked the and beat its pharmacist, the said.

A police force went to the CHC and brought the situation under control, he said.

An FIR has been lodged against unknown persons at station, he said, adding that work at the CHC located around 12 km away from district headquarters town of Sheikhpura, was hampered for around five hours.

The has been admitted to Sadar hospital, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)