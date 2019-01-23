JUST IN
Six people held for peddling ganja

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Six people, including two students, were arrested from different parts of the city for allegedly peddling ganja and over 100 kg of the narcotic substance was seized from their, officials said Wednesday.

Prohibition and Excise officials Tuesday nabbed two persons hailing from Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh while they were in the process of selling ganja to some people in Abdullapurmet here.

They said 100 kg ganja kept in a car was seized, adding the duo had brought it from Visakhapatnam at Rs 1,500 per kg and to sell at higher prices.

In another case, police nabbed two students, aged 19 and 20, in Ameerpet Tuesday, when they were trying to sell the narcotic substance to customers and 1 kg ganja seized.

Two persons from Karnataka and Maharashtra were arrested the same day while they were trying to sell ganja near Chandanagar Bus stop. Three kg of the narcotic substance was seized, police added.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 21:25 IST

