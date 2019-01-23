Six people held for peddling ganja

Six people, including two students, were arrested from different parts of the city for allegedly peddling and over 100 kg of the substance was seized from their, officials said Wednesday.

Prohibition and Excise officials Tuesday nabbed two persons hailing from Visakhapatnam district of while they were in the process of selling to some people in Abdullapurmet here.

They said 100 kg kept in a car was seized, adding the duo had brought it from Visakhapatnam at Rs 1,500 per kg and to sell at higher prices.

In another case, police nabbed two students, aged 19 and 20, in Ameerpet Tuesday, when they were trying to sell the substance to customers and 1 kg ganja seized.

Two persons from and were arrested the same day while they were trying to sell ganja near Chandanagar Bus stop. Three kg of the substance was seized, police added.

