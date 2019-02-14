JUST IN
Modi addresses rally over phone, bad weather stops him from attending it

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday addressed a rally in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur by mobile phone after bad weather stopped him from reaching there.

Modi arrived at Dehradun's Jolly Grant airport on schedule at about 7 am, and was to travel ahead by helicopter.

He waited there for over four hours for the weather to clear up for the helicopter to take off.

Addressing the Rudrapur rally over the phone, he apologised for not being able to make it to the venue.

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 18:20 IST

