Jaish militants attack CRPF convoy in Kashmir, kill at least 18 personnel

At least 18 CRPF personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Thursday when a terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in, one of the worst terror strike in the state since the in 2016, officials said.

More than 2,500 personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the in Awantipora area of the district.

Police said the terrorist driving the suicide vehicle was from Kakapora in who joined the in 2018.

The casualties are likely to go up.

The terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 30 km from Srinagar, they said.

Over 20 people were injured in the terror attack, which reduced the bus to a mangled heap of iron. Body parts could be seen strewn around the area.

"It was a large convoy and about 2,500 personnel were travelling in multiple vehicles. Some shots were also fired at the convoy," CRPF DG R R told

The convoy started from Jammu around 3.30 am and was supposed to reach before sunset, officials said.

The number of personnel travelling back to the Valley was high as there was no movement on the highway for the last two to three days because of bad weather and other administrative reasons, they said.

Usually, about 1,000 personnel are part of a convoy.

A road opening party was deployed and the convoy had armoured counter-terror vehicles, officials said.

Forensic and bomb analysis teams are on the spot.

The bus that was the focus of the attack belongs to the 54th battalion of the force and had 44 personnel on board, officials said.

CRPF (Operations) in the Valley Zulfiqar Hasan described it as a "vehicle-bound attack" and said Police has taken up the investigation.

In the attack on the in September 2016, militants killed 18 Army jawans and injured dozens of others.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)