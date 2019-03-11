Modi, Hasina inaugurate development projects

and his counterpart Sheikh on Monday jointly unveiled for development projects in

The two leaders, through video conference, unveiled for supply of buses and trucks, inauguration of 36 community clinics, 11 water treatment plants and extension of National to Bangladesh, a statement from the said.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said this is his sixth video conference with

He said PM Hasina's vision is the biggest inspiration for stronger connectivity between and

Today's unveilings will boost not only transport connectivity, but also knowledge connectivity, he said.

The National Knowledge Network, the PM said, will connect scholars and research institutes in Bangladesh with India, and the world.

He said the buses and trucks would assist the efforts towards affordable public transportation; water treatment plants will help supply clean water; and community clinics will benefit about 2 lakh people, in Bangladesh.

Modi expressed confidence that the bilateral relations between and Bangladesh would continue to grow even further, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)