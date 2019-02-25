Modi, KCR and YSRC chief has hatched Rs 1,000 Crore conspiracy

Minister N Chandrababu accused Narendra Modi and Telangana Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of hatching a "Rs 1,000 crore conspiracy" in concert with Y S Jaganmohan against the state.

He alleged that the was supplying "money bags" to the YSRC for the coming elections in the state.

Addressing a teleconference with the Telugu Desam Party cadre, Naidu said "Telangana Minister KCR hates AP but loves Jaganmohan TRS wants its authority to run in AP. They are supplying cash bags to YSRC.

KCR, Jagan and Modi are hatching a Rs 1000 crore conspiracy," the TDP chief said.

GVL slammed Naidu for his remarks and said "The TDP is resorting to fictitious campaigns which the people will never believe."



V Vijaysai said his party has no connection with the TRS.

"If at all, we have any link, we will declare it openly and not indulge in murky like the TDP," he added.

and JD(U) leader Prasant Kishor, Naidu alleged the former was seeking to do ' politics' in AP.

"There is a conspiracy to turn AP into a 'Bimar' state. BJP is doing communal in the country and the YSRC caste in the state. In my 40-year political career, there has never been a caste stamp on me," Naidu said.

He asked the TDP cadre to take the "KCR-Jagan relationship" to the people.

"A lesson has to be taught to the YSRC that's singing chorus to the TRS. We have to repulse the TRS-YSRC combines venomous propaganda," Naidu added.

Stepping up his attack ahead of Modi's visit to on March 1, Naidu had on Saturday said the should set foot in the state only after fulfilling all the promises he had made.

"Modi is coming to Visakhapatnam on March 1. He should set foot in the state only after fulfilling all the promises made to us," he said.

