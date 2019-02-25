Modi, KCR and YSRC chief has hatched Rs 1,000 Crore conspiracy

-
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of hatching a "Rs 1,000 crore conspiracy" in concert with YSR Congress president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy against the state.
He alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi was supplying "money bags" to the YSRC for the coming elections in the state.
Addressing a teleconference with the Telugu Desam Party cadre, Naidu said "Telangana Chief Minister KCR hates AP but loves Jaganmohan Reddy. TRS wants its authority to run in AP. They are supplying cash bags to YSRC.
KCR, Jagan and Modi are hatching a Rs 1000 crore conspiracy," the TDP chief said.
BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao slammed Naidu for his remarks and said "The TDP is resorting to fictitious campaigns which the people will never believe."
YSR Congress general secretary V Vijaysai Reddy said his party has no connection with the TRS.
"If at all, we have any link, we will declare it openly and not indulge in murky politics like the TDP," he added.
Targeting political strategist and JD(U) leader Prasant Kishor, Naidu alleged the former was seeking to do 'Bihar politics' in AP.
"There is a conspiracy to turn AP into a 'Bimar' state. BJP is doing communal politics in the country and the YSRC caste politics in the state. In my 40-year political career, there has never been a caste stamp on me," Naidu said.
He asked the TDP cadre to take the "KCR-Jagan relationship" to the people.
"A lesson has to be taught to the YSRC that's singing chorus to the TRS. We have to repulse the TRS-YSRC combines venomous propaganda," Naidu added.
Stepping up his attack ahead of Modi's visit to Andhra Pradesh on March 1, Naidu had on Saturday said the prime minister should set foot in the state only after fulfilling all the promises he had made.
"Modi is coming to Visakhapatnam on March 1. He should set foot in the state only after fulfilling all the promises made to us," he said.
