Thermax to buy stake of JV partners in Thermax SPX Energy Technologies

said Monday that its has inked a pact with its joint venture partners Mutares Holding-24 and Balcke-Duerr to acquire their stake in SPX Energy Technologies, which would become its 100 per after the transaction.

"The company has entered into definitive agreement with MUTARES HOLDING-24 AG, Germany, and BALCKE-DUERR GmbH, Germany, JV partners of SPX Energy Technologies Limited (TSPX), to acquire their shareholding in the TSPX, a JV and subsidiary company in Post transfer of shares, TSPX will become the wholly owned subsidiary of the company," a BSE filing said.

