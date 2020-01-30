JUST IN
Modi, Netanyahu exchange repartee on completing 28 yrs of India-Israel ties

"India-Israel relations are very strong. Our countries cooperate widely among themselves and in many international forums," tweeted PM Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Stating that India-Israel relationship is "very strong", Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday as the latter congratulated him on the 28th anniversary of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Twitter,"Today, 28 years ago, Israel and India established formal diplomatic relations. I congratulate my friend Narendra Modi for his warm friendship. Between Israel and India, a deep friendship has emerged that is evident in our many collaborations."

Both Netanyahu's tweet and Modi's response to it were in Hebrew.

"Thank you very much, my friend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. India-Israel relations are very strong. Our countries cooperate widely among themselves and in many international forums. We share common values," said the Indian PM on Twitter.
First Published: Thu, January 30 2020. 23:00 IST

