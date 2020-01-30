Modi, Netanyahu exchange repartee on completing 28 yrs of India-Israel ties

Stating that India-Israel relationship is "very strong", Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his Israeli counterpart on Thursday as the latter congratulated him on the 28th anniversary of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Israel's Prime Minister said on Twitter,"Today, 28 years ago, Israel and India established formal diplomatic relations. I congratulate my friend Narendra Modi for his warm friendship. Between Israel and India, a deep friendship has emerged that is evident in our many collaborations."



Both Netanyahu's tweet and Modi's response to it were in Hebrew.

"Thank you very much, my friend Prime Minister India-Israel relations are very strong. Our countries cooperate widely among themselves and in many international forums. We share common values," said the Indian PM on Twitter.