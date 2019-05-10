Modi's 'chowkidari' is making the rich wealthier, says Mayawati

BSP supremo Friday targeted Narendra Modi, alleging "chowkidaari" is making the rich wealthier and his "theatrics and rhetoric" will not yield any result in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a rally in support of her party candidates in Northeast Delhi, she said no development was carried out for minorities, Dalits and backward castes in the last five years.

Their condition was no different during the Congress' rule, she said.

"The BJP will go out of power. Their natakbaazi (theatrics) and jumlebaazi (rhetoric) won't work. This chowkidari (guarding) won't work. had promised acche din but he hasn't fulfilled even one-fourth of them.

"GST and demonetisation was implemented without proper planning and this has increased poverty," she said.

said Modi and have tried every tactics to see to it that the gathbandhan between her party, the and Rashtriya Lok Dal, does not win.

"Modi and have tried every trick in the book to stop the BSP-SP-RLD alliance from wining," said adding the promise of 'achche din' by the BJP in its manifesto has remained unfulfilled just like in the case of party.

She asserted while was in a bad shape in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP was in a "worst" condition in the state.

She urged the gathering "not to fall" for the big promises made by the and the BJP.

