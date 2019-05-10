Jatragachi boys make consecutive final

Reigning champions High School defeated South Point in the junior boys section to storm into the final of the 47th All India Invitation School at the Friday.

The team of Rejayan Karim, Gautam Bairagi, and will take on their opponents in the final Saturday.

The Tollygunge Adarsha's Binay Kumar Rauth, Pawan Kumar, Ganesh Singh and Suraj Mondal beat in the other semifinal.

New Town-based are the only team this year to make a successive final.

"It is the result of the hard work we put in during regular practice session. We are indeed grateful to for providing us the opportunities," Jatragachi said.

Hailing from daily wage labourer's families, the Jatragachi boys also do part time jobs to help their parents.

"We have not even heard about many of the noted schools of the country participating here. But they congratulate us and treat us like friends," another said.

The title clash in the junior girls section will be between and Modern High A.

pipped for Girls, while Modern High A outclassed

Favourites South Point defeated St Xavier's without much fuss to set up a title clash with Khalsa High B, who out-rowed Future Hope in the other race of senior boys category.

In the senior girls, got the better of Modern High A and they will take on in the final.

G D Birla overcame the challenge from Ballygunge Siksha Sadan in the other semi-final.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)