Jatragachi boys make consecutive final

Reigning champions Jatragachi Pranabananda High School defeated South Point in the junior boys section to storm into the final of the 47th All India Invitation School Regatta at the Lake Club Friday.
The team of Rejayan Karim, Gautam Bairagi, Afridi Ali and Rezaul Mollah will take on their opponents Tollygunge Adarsha Hindi High School in the final Saturday.
The Tollygunge Adarsha's Binay Kumar Rauth, Pawan Kumar, Ganesh Singh and Suraj Mondal beat Kalidhan Institution in the other semifinal.
New Town-based Jatragachi Pranabananda are the only team this year to make a successive final.
"It is the result of the hard work we put in during regular practice session. We are indeed grateful to Lake Club for providing us the opportunities," Jatragachi captain Rejayan Karim said.
Hailing from daily wage labourer's families, the Jatragachi boys also do part time jobs to help their parents.
"We have not even heard about many of the noted schools of the country participating here. But they congratulate us and treat us like friends," another team member Gautam Bairagi said.
The title clash in the junior girls section will be between Ashoke Hall and Modern High A.
Ashoke Hall pipped La Martiniere for Girls, while Modern High A outclassed Mahadevi Birla High School.
Favourites South Point defeated St Xavier's without much fuss to set up a title clash with Khalsa High B, who out-rowed Future Hope in the other race of senior boys category.
In the senior girls, Sushila Birla High School got the better of Modern High A and they will take on G D Birla High School in the final.
G D Birla overcame the challenge from Ballygunge Siksha Sadan in the other semi-final.
