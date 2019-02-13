'Modi's development mantra will help BJP sweep LS polls'

-
ALSO READ
PM's J&K visit an attempt to regain lost ground: Cong
BJP launches mega drive to prepare election manifesto, to seek views of 10 cr people
BJP upbeat after Modi rally, says will form next govt in J-K
Those who wouldn't see face-to-face 4 years ago, are now hugging each other: Modi's dig at Oppn
Shah likely to visit Odisha twice over next two weeks
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development mantra will help the BJP sweep the upcoming parliamentary polls, the saffron party's national vice-president and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Avinash Rai Khanna said on Tuesday.
"Modi's mantra of development will help the BJP sweep the upcoming parliamentary election as his four-and-a-half years of work has outclassed the hollow and dubious claims made by the Congress and its allies since Independence," he said.
Khanna was addressing the workers from different political parties, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at the saffron party's state headquarters at Trikuta Nagar here.
The workers hailed from RS Pura, Ramban and other areas.
Khanna was accompanied by state BJP chief Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders.
The new entrants pledged to work for strengthening the BJP at the grassroot level.
Welcoming the new entrants into the party-fold, Khanna said, "Today, every nationalist person is joining the BJP, influenced by the strong policies of the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the strong leadership of Modi, India has witnessed a phenomenal rise in its graph on the global platform."
Raina said the party's "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas" policy was attracting prominent persons from various political parties.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU