Narendra Modi's development mantra will help the BJP sweep the upcoming parliamentary polls, the saffron party's and in-charge of said on Tuesday.

"Modi's mantra of development will help the BJP sweep the upcoming as his four-and-a-half years of work has outclassed the hollow and dubious claims made by the and its allies since Independence," he said.

Khanna was addressing the workers from different political parties, who joined the (BJP), at the saffron party's state headquarters at Trikuta Nagar here.

The workers hailed from RS Pura, Ramban and other areas.

Khanna was accompanied by and other senior leaders.

The new entrants pledged to work for strengthening the BJP at the grassroot level.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party-fold, Khanna said, "Today, every nationalist person is joining the BJP, influenced by the strong policies of the central government led by Under the strong leadership of Modi, has witnessed a phenomenal rise in its graph on the global platform."



Raina said the party's "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas" policy was attracting prominent persons from various political parties.

