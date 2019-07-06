Modi visits Virtual Experiential Museum in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Virtual Experiential Museum at the Man Mahal here, where visitors can get a virtual tour of the ancient city and its cultural and spiritual aspects.

The museum has been established on the banks of the Ganges near Dashashwamedh ghat by the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), under the Union Ministry of Culture.

At the museum, the glimpse of cultural aspects of Varanasi can be experienced by visitors. They will also get the experience of holy ghats, classical music, weaving of sari, Ram leela, 3D view of monuments, narrow lanes and betel shops among other heritage of the city.

It is a centrally-protected monument.

"The museum...is a cultural landmark in the city of Varanasi, showcasing the various aspects of our cultural heritage," according to an official release.

The museum was inaugurated by Modi in February this year.

Modi was on a day-long visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

