Cloudy day in Delhi, light rain likely on Sunday

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft's Azure revenue growth slows in December quarter
Hybrid cloud adoption set to reach 26% in a year
36% firms can enforce data loss prevention in Cloud: Report
Amazon's AWS launches service to automate data backups
IT sector to create 2.5 lakh jobs in coming months: Mahendra Nath Pandey
-
A cloud cover cocooned the national capital Saturday, offering some respite to the people from heat.
Weather department officials said the maximum temperature settled at 37 degrees Celsius on Saturday while the minimum was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal.
The maximum humidity was recorded 80 per cent while the minimum was 56 per cent.
No rain occurred in the last nine hours, the officials said.
The department predicted a high of 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum of 26 degrees Celsius with generally cloudy sky and light rain or drizzle for Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU