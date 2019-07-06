Monsoon covers almost all parts of Rajasthan

The monsoon has covered almost all parts of Rajasthan barring five districts with many places across the state recording rainfall ranging from 6 to 14 cm over the last 24 hours, a Meteorological (MeT) department official said Saturday.

Jaipur, Ajmer and Kota recorded significant rainfall on Saturday, he said.

Except five districts of Churu, Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, Bikaner and Jaisalmer, almost all parts of the state have recorded first monsoon rainfall, according to the weatherman.

On Saturday, Jaipur recorded 71.3 mm rainfall, followed by Kota (37.6 mm) and Ajmer (26.8 mm).

In the past 24 hours, various parts across the state recorded rainfall ranging from 6 to 14 cm, the official said.

With 43 degrees Celsius, Bikaner was recorded the hottest place in the state followed by Jaisalmer (41.8), Barmer (40.8) and Sriganganagar (40.5).

The MeT department has forecast heavy rainfall in eastern parts of the state in the next 24 hours.

