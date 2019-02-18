Modi wave hasn't waned, BJP hopes to win more than 22 LS seats

BJP's B S Yeddyurappa Monday said the 'Modi wave' has not waned across and the party in hopes to win more than 22 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

" Narendra Modi's popularity has not waned. His wave is still on across the country. There have been no and chain agitations against his rule.

In Karnataka, we are hoping to win 22 Lok Sabha seats," he told reporters here.

On that some leaders are planning to join the BJP, Yeddyurappa said he has no knowledge about it, but would wait for any such developments.

Yedyyurappa, however, refused to make any comments on the issue of audio clip about a purported conversation in which he is allegedly trying to lure a JDS MLA through his son, to topple the Congress-JDS government in

Minister H D Kumaraswamy had recently released the audio tape and later announced a probe by the Special Investigation Team, a move opposed by BJP which is demanding an assembly house committee inquiry or a judicial probe.

On Lok Sabha election preparations, Yeddyurappa said the party would launch 'Modi Yatra' across the state in all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies,from February 21.

Modi and would address public meetings during the 'Yatra'.

Senior party leaders including former Ministers S M Krishna, D V Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar will also take part and address party workers besides public meetings.

The party also has drawn up a series of other programmes to reach out to the voters, he said.

