MOIL cuts prices of manganese ore, other products by 7.5pc

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

State-run MOIL on Sunday said it has decreased the rates of various grades of manganese ore and other products by 7.5 per cent.

In line with the business practice of fixing/revising prices of manganese ore and other products, the company has revised prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products, effective from June 1, 2019, MOIL said in a BSE filing.

"The prices of Ferro Grade, SMGR (Mn 30 per cent and Mn 25 per cent), Fines and Chemical Grades of Ore have been decreased by about 7.5 per cent on the existing prices prevailing since April 1, 2019," it added.

First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 20:05 IST

