Four held for stabbing youth in J&K

Four persons, including a notorious criminal, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly stabbing a man in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police said.

The accused were identified as Kapoor Singh, Vishav Rasyal, alias Rinku and Sachin Singh, who is a history-sheeter, they said.

The four had been on the run after they intercepted and stabbed a youth, Irfan Iqbal, on May 29 over an old rivalry, a said.

A case was registered and after hectic efforts, police succeeded in nabbing all the four accused, he said.

Following disclosures by the accused, a sharp weapon was recovered from Baradari Reasi, the police said, adding that two cars used in the commission of the crime were also recovered.

Of the four accused, Sachin is facing trial in many cases. He had been booked under the Public Safety Act and was released about six months ago, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)