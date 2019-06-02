JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Meiraba wins fourth consecutive title, Malvika also wins at All India Ranking event

Kedar does full fledged nets, no word on playing SA game yet
Business Standard

Four held for stabbing youth in J&K

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Four persons, including a notorious criminal, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly stabbing a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said.

The accused were identified as Kapoor Singh, Vishav Rasyal, Rajinder Singh alias Rinku and Sachin Singh, who is a history-sheeter, they said.

The four had been on the run after they intercepted and stabbed a youth, Irfan Iqbal, on May 29 over an old rivalry, a senior officer said.

A case was registered and after hectic efforts, police succeeded in nabbing all the four accused, he said.

Following disclosures by the accused, a sharp weapon was recovered from Baradari Reasi, the police said, adding that two cars used in the commission of the crime were also recovered.

Of the four accused, Sachin is facing trial in many cases. He had been booked under the Public Safety Act and was released about six months ago, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 19:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU