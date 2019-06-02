Meiraba wins fourth consecutive title, Malvika also wins at All India Ranking event

Manipur's Maisnam Meiraba secured his fourth consecutive title in boys singles U-19, while Maharashtra's Malvika Bansod sealed the girls singles U-19 crown at the All India Junior Ranking tournament here Sunday.

Meiraba, who won the previous junior ranking tournaments in Bengaluru, Vijaywada and Chennai, made a solid case for his selection in the Asia Junior Badminton championship squad.

The performance in the last two tournaments will be counted for the Junior ABC squad selection.

"I am extremely happy with my performance this year. I am looking forward to get selected at ABC squad. If I get a chance, doing well there will be my next aim," The 16-year-old from told

The top seed looked in sublime form as he outclassed Sankar Muthusamy 21-14, 21-10 in the BS U19 summit clash.

"I have been training at Padukone academy for last six years. I spar with Lakshya Sen sometimes. I have also been fortunate to play in international tournaments at a young age and all the experience has helped me as a I just want to work hard and better my game," he added.

Second seed Malvika Bansod too maintained her spectacular run to notch up a dominating 21-7, 21-9 victory against Uttarakhand shuttler Unnati Bisht without dropping any game.

In the Boys Doubles U-19 summit clash, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Vishnuvardhan Goud P prevailed against the pair of Ravikrishan PS and Manav with a comfortable 21-12, 21-14 victory.

The young and upcoming Girls Doubles pair of Treesa Jolly/Varshini VS made a strong impact with their performance to overcome a tough challenge from second seeds Aditi Bhatt/ in the summit clash.

Going down by 14-21 in the opening game, Treesa and Varshini marched back into the match, pocketing two consecutive games to seal the tie at 14-21, 25-23, 21-12 in a thrilling one hour encounter.

In the Mixed Doubles U-19 final, Dingku and Ritika Thaker caused an upset to eclipse second-seeded pair of Edwin Joy/ Shruti Mishra in a well-fought 16-21, 21-12, 21-15 win.

