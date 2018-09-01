MOIL revises manganese ore rates

State-run has revised the rates of various grades of ore and other products.

The fixed/revised prices of different grades of ore and other products are effective from September 1, 2018, the said in a statement.

Providing the details, it said the prices of ferro grade has increased by 5 per cent.

"The prices of SMGR, Chemical Grade and Fines have been continued as prevailing since August 1, 2018. However, a discount at the rate of 10 per cent will be offered on the prices effective from September 1, 2018 on specific grades of material (BGL523, DBL456 and& DBL457)," it added.

said on sales of BGF534, existing discount of 5 per cent during August, 2018 is increased to 10 per cent for dispatches during September' 2018.

