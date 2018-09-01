Tata Motors domestic sales up 27 pc at 58,262 units in August

reported Saturday 27 per cent increase in domestic sales at 58,262 units in August as compared to 45,906 units in the same month last year.

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales were up 28 per cent to 18,420 units compared to 14,340 units last year, the company said in a statement.

The company said its commercial vehicles (CV) sales in the domestic market stood at 39,859 units in August as against 31,566 units in Aug 2017, a growth of 26 per cent.

Total exports (from CV and PV) during the month stood at 5,478 units compared to 3,082 units last year, a growth of 78 per cent.

