Mongolia shuts KFC after dozens hospitalised

Mongolian authorities have temporarily closed all in the country after more than 200 customers suffered poisoning symptoms and dozens were hospitalised.

The first cases emerged earlier this month, with 16 people showing symptoms of poisoning, including diarrhoea, vomiting and high fever after eating at the fried chicken franchise.

said 247 similar cases have been reported and 42 people have been hospitalised.

The department decided to shut down the country's 11 -- all based in the capital - while it investigates what happened.

A preliminary investigation found that 35 employees at a restaurant were not thoroughly vetted to handle food, with most of them having blank medical examination reports, which is illegal. The restaurant also lacked internal hygiene management.

A strong bacteria known as Klebsiella spp was detected in water at the restaurant. Traces of E-coli were also found in a soda machine, and four people contracted the Shigella germ - which causes diarrhea and fever -- after coming into contact with staff.

