Monsoon arrives in south Maharashtra

Monsoon has finally reached Maharashtra but would take another five days to cover most of the state, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Thursday.
The south-west monsoon has reached parts of south Konkan, Goa and South-Madhya Maharashtra, it said.
'South-Madhya' Maharashtra consists of Solapur and Kolhapur districts.
"Conditions are becoming favorable for further advancement of monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Maharashtra, some parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and remaining parts of Tamil Nadu during the next 72 hours," the IMD said.
