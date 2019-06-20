2 dead, 11 injured in Bhatpara clashes; TMC, BJP trade barbs

Two people were killed and 11 others injured Thursday after clashes broke out between two groups suspected to be affiliated to the TMC and the BJP in area of West Bengal's North 24 district, police said.

The authorities have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in and around the area following the violence.

The ruling and the BJP blamed each other for the clash, which is seen as an attempt to establish dominance in Bhatpara, which comes under the Barrackpore constituency.

has directed senior police officers to take stringent action against those involved in the incident "irrespective of their political colour", sources said.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the clash, a said.

The has removed and appointed Manoj Kumar Verma, who was the IGP of Darjeeling.

Of the 11 injured, six were police personnel who suffered while trying to contain the violence, of Police Virendra said after visiting the spot.

According to reports, bombs were hurled and several rounds of bullets fired in the air by members of the two warring groups near the newly-constructed Police Station, which was made operational earlier in the day.

Several country-made bombs and revolvers had been recovered from the area, police said.

"Some anti-socials and criminals have been active in Outside elements have now joined them, disrupting peace in the area. RAF personnel have been deployed," said.

The administration has taken a serious note of the situation in certain areas under the Commissionerate, including Bhatpara, he said.

"The requests all concerned to avoid and resist from making .. in the context of the situation in and Bhatpara areas. We request all to cooperate and not get provocated by exciting propaganda from any side," Bandyopadhyay said.

Asked whether the deaths were because of police firing, as alleged by the locals, the DG said, "The cause of the deaths is under investigation. Police fired in the air."



ADG South Bengal, Sanjay Singh, has been given particular charge of the Commissionerate, Bandyopadhyay said.

The two deceased have been identified as and Dharamveer Shaw, a senior said.

A TMC citadel for long, Bhatpara has been witnessing frequent post-poll violence between the rival parties.

The fight has intensified ever since member from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, crossed over to the BJP from the TMC.

In the byelections to the Bhatpara assembly seat that were held along with the elections, his son had defeated TMC candidate and former

"For a long time now, criminals from outside the state have been creating nuisance in the area, but has not taken any action against them. Today, the police fired from point blank range," said.

claimed that Banerjee has lost her "mental balance" ever since Pawan became an MLA from Bhatpara and is "using the police force to unleash terror".

Denying the allegations, Jyotipriyo Mullick, the TMC's district president, said the clash was a result of infighting within the BJP.

"The violence took place because of infighting between the new BJP entrants and the old timers in the party," Mullick said.

alleged that TMC leaders could not enter Bhatpara as "armed goons from outside the state" are active in the area.

