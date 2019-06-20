Pak cautions media against speculation over exchange of congratulatory messages between Khan, Modi

on Thursday called for resolving all outstanding differences with India, including the issue, and moving away from the dynamic of confrontation to cooperation as it cautioned the media against speculation over the exchange of congratulatory messages between the leadership of the two

In a statement, also said that it was an established diplomatic practice for the top leadership to congratulate new office holders and for them to respond.

"Pakistan's position on the way forward in Pakistan- relations was clear and well-known and did not require repetition," he said.

"The vision of peace, progress and prosperity in could be advanced by peacefully resolving all outstanding disputes, including Jammu and Kashmir, and moving away from the dynamic of confrontation to cooperation," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistani claimed is ready for talks with

They claimed that and S responded to Islamabad's renewed call for dialogue by conveying New Delhi's desire to engage with all countries, including Pakistan, for the prosperity of the region.

rejected the media reports, saying Modi and made no such reference in their response to congratulatory messages from their counterparts in that country.

made a telephone call to Modi on May 26 and expressed his desire to work together for the betterment of people of the two

On his part, Modi said creating trust and an environment free of violence and terrorism was essential for fostering peace and prosperity in the region.

The two leaders also exchanged pleasantries last week during the (SCO) summit in Bishkek, However, there was no meeting between the two leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)