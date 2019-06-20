Monsoon finally arrives in Goa after delay of fortnight

After a delay of almost a fortnight, the south-west monsoon finally arrived in on Thursday, the (IMD) said.

The IMD had earlier predicted that the monsoon is likely to hit the state on Friday.

However, in a statement issued Thursday afternoon, it said, "South-west monsoon has set in over from today (June 20)."



"Offshore trough at mean sea level is running from South Maharashtra to coast," it added.

Several parts of the state witnessed heavy rains throughout the day on Thursday.

The IMD predicted that strong winds with speed reaching up to 40-50 kms per hour are likely to prevail over south-west and adjoining west-central on Thursday and Friday.

While a detailed weather bulletin is awaited, IMD officials said that generally, the monsoon arrives in in the first week of June, but got delayed by almost a fortnight this year.

The state agriculture department said that with the onset of monsoon, farmers will now start sowing paddy.

"The agriculture department will now gear up to provide necessary help in the form of seeds and other infrastructure to the farmers," a said.

The IMD has already warned fishermen against venturing into the sea.

All the seven jetties operated by state fisheries department have been shut down for operations.

A private agency manning the beaches in Goa has warned the tourists against venturing into the sea.

