Assam MP seeks Javadekar's help to stop transport of 4 jumbos

Congress MP on Thursday sought the intervention of the Ministry of to stop the of four elephants to for the July 4 procession.

of the pachyderms in this sweltering heat could possibly pose a threat to their wellbeing, the Kaliabor MP said in a letter to minister Prakash Javadekar, emphasising that many wildlife activists have also opposed the decision of the

" is reeling under severe heatwave at the moment, and roughly half the country is enduring its worst drought in six decades. I am concerned over that the government is transporting four elephant for the Jagannath in Ahmedabad," said.

Elephants may contract skin infection and suffer from dehydration during the process, he said.

"It is also unclear if these elephants are wild or domesticated and whether the government rules allow transport of wild animals for religious events," he added.

Meanwhile, the officials said they were in the process of completing of the formalities to send the four elephants, including two females, to

Upper Forest Conservator Ranjan Kumar Das maintained that arrangements were being made to transport the four elephants to by train.

The state authorities have officially granted permission to ferry the jumbos, and the government has also issued a no-objection certificate, he said.

"The elephants will travel in a attached to a passenger train, with attendants and veterinary doctors at their aid. It would take the animals about four days to reach Ahmedabad from Tinsukia in Upper Assam, if the is connected to a passenger train.

"Sending them in a goods train is impossible," Das said, adding that the four beasts would be in Ahmedabad for around six months.

According to tradition, elephants are allowed the first glimpse of deities Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra during the procession.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)