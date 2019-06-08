Monsoon has hit Kerala coast: IMD

-
Monsoon has hit the Kerala coast on Saturday, after a delay of one week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.
The state's coastal regions have been experiencing downpours since early Saturday morning, which are set to intensify later in the evening, an IMD official told IANS.
Meanwhile, Skymet Director Mahesh Palawat told IANS that the monsoon will hit Delhi-NCR by the first week of July.
According to IMD: "Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of South Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, Southwest, Southeast, East Central and Northeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of Central Arabian Sea and Westcentral Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours."
Conditions were also becoming favourable for advance of the monsoon into the southern parts of Northeast India during the next two days, the IMD added.
During the last three days fairly widespread rainfall occurred over Lakshadweep area and parts of Kerala.
Besides, a cyclonic circulation extending upto 4.5 km above mean sea level lies over Lakshadweep area and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea. Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify gradually.
The normal monsoon onset over Kerala is June 1.
