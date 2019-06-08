Monsoon has hit Kerala coast: IMD

Monsoon has hit the coast on Saturday, after a delay of one week, the (IMD) has said.

The state's coastal regions have been experiencing downpours since early Saturday morning, which are set to intensify later in the evening, an IMD told IANS.

Meanwhile, told IANS that the monsoon will hit Delhi- by the first week of July.

According to IMD: "Conditions are favourable for further advance of Monsoon into remaining parts of South Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, Southwest, Southeast, East Central and Northeast and some parts of and Westcentral during next 48 hours."

Conditions were also becoming favourable for advance of the monsoon into the southern parts of during the next two days, the IMD added.

During the last three days fairly widespread rainfall occurred over Lakshadweep area and parts of

Besides, a cyclonic circulation extending upto 4.5 km above mean sea level lies over Lakshadweep area and adjoining Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over Southeast and adjoining during the next 48 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify gradually.

The normal monsoon onset over is June 1.

