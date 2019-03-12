Mookerjee qualifies for main draw of Swiss Open

Young shuttler Riya and a couple of Indian men's doubles pairs qualified for the main draw of here Tuesday.

took half an hour to get the better of of 21-15 21-10 in her qualifying match. She will take on in the first round of the main draw.

In the men's doubles qualifiers, India's Pranaav and prevailed over Chinese combo of and 21-15 17-21 21-19 in a battle that lasted 51 minutes.

Another Indian combination of and Dhruv Kapila, too, registered a hard-fought victory over German pair of and 21-17 19-21 21-18 in a 52-minute match.

However, the mixed doubles duo of B Sumeeth Reddy and Pooja Dandu failed to cross the qualifying hurdle, going down 14-21 18-21 to Chinese Taipei's Lu and in just 27 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)