Mookerjee qualifies for main draw of Swiss Open

Press Trust of India  |  Basel (Switzerland) 

Young shuttler Riya Mookerjee and a couple of Indian men's doubles pairs qualified for the main draw of the Yonex Swiss Open here Tuesday.

Mookerjee took half an hour to get the better of Laura Sarosi of Hungary 21-15 21-10 in her qualifying match. She will take on Linda Zetchiri in the first round of the main draw.

In the men's doubles qualifiers, India's Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Chirag Shetty prevailed over Chinese Taipei combo of Lee Fang-chih and Lu Chia-Pin 21-15 17-21 21-19 in a battle that lasted 51 minutes.

Another Indian combination of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Dhruv Kapila, too, registered a hard-fought victory over German pair of Bjarne Geiss and Jan Colin Volker 21-17 19-21 21-18 in a 52-minute match.

However, the mixed doubles duo of B Sumeeth Reddy and Pooja Dandu failed to cross the qualifying hurdle, going down 14-21 18-21 to Chinese Taipei's Lu Ching Yao and Lee Chia Hsin in just 27 minutes.

First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 20:55 IST

