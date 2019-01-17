JUST IN
Business Standard

Mortal remains of BSF asst commandant arrives at Howrah home

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

The mortal remains of BSF Assistant Commandant Vinay Prasad, who was killed in a sniper shot in Jammu and Kashmir, was brought to his residence in Howrah on Thursday.

Amid chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vinay Prasad Amar Rahe", Prasad's friends and relatives paid their last respects to the martyr, whose body arrived in a coffin wrapped in Tricolour.

Senior officers of Border Security Force(BSF), South Bengal Frontier, also laid wreaths on the coffin as a mark of tribute to the soldier.

On Tuesday, the troops were carrying out border domination along the International Border, when snipers of Pakistan Rangers opened fire at them around 10.50am in Hiranagar-Samba sector of Kathua.

Prasad was critically injured in a sniper shot and was evacuated to the Military Hospital at Satwari (Jammu), where he succumbed to injuries.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 14:22 IST

