Mortal remains of BSF asst commandant arrives at Howrah home

The mortal remains of BSF Assistant Commandant Vinay Prasad, who was killed in a sniper shot in and Kashmir, was brought to his residence in Howrah on Thursday.

Amid chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and " Amar Rahe", Prasad's friends and relatives paid their last respects to the martyr, whose body arrived in a coffin wrapped in Tricolour.

Senior officers of Border Security Force(BSF), South Bengal Frontier, also laid wreaths on the coffin as a mark of tribute to the soldier.

On Tuesday, the troops were carrying out border domination along the International Border, when snipers of Pakistan Rangers opened fire at them around 10.50am in Hiranagar-Samba sector of Kathua.

Prasad was critically injured in a sniper shot and was evacuated to the at Satwari (Jammu), where he succumbed to

