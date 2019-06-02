Mortal remains of mountaineer Kalpana Dash reach Odisha

Mortal remains of Dash, Odisha's only woman to have scaled the Mt Everest, arrived here from New on Sunday.

Rich tributes were paid to the after her body reached the here, ten days after Dash (53) passed away while descending from the peak on May 23.

Her body was flown to from in on Saturday following completion of formalities at the base camp at Lukla.

Dash, a by profession, was the first Odia mountaineer to have scaled the on May 21, 2008, along with a team of five members from the US, and

Eminent personalities from across Odisha paid their tributes to the mountaineer after her body arrived here.

Hundreds of people, including Odisha's Sports and and Women and Child Development paid their homage to the mountaineer at Kalinga Stadium, where her mortal remains were kept after being flown in from

Describing Dash as an ace climber, Behera said she was an achiever who set examples for others.

"She is no more but will continue to inspire young talents to scale new peaks," he said.

The also thanked all those involved in bringing back the body of Dash and said the acknowledges the role played by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the and others who carried out the tough task braving imclement weather and difficult terrain.

The name of Dash will be recommended for a Padma award, he said.

Sahu said she will take necessary steps for setting up a memorial in honour of Dash.

The people waiting along the roadside, also paid their respect to Dash who hailed from Dhenkanal.

Her body was later taken to Dhenkanal and kept at the mini stadium there for the people to pay their last respect.

Following the demise of Dash, had directed the sports department to take necessary steps to bring back her mortal remains.

Dash, who was a member of the Three Women Expedition group, held a number of records for scaling several peaks in India, Nepal, South America, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)