Mountaineer Kalpana Dash's mortal remains retrieved

on Tuesday said search and rescue team of Sherpas have successfully traced the mortal remains of the state's first woman mountaineer Dash in

Dash lost her life while descending from the world's highest peak, Mt Everest, on May 23.

"The has been informed that search and rescue team of Sherpas were successful in tracing and bringing back the mortal remains of Odisha's first woman mountaineer Dash to base camp-4," an official statement read.

Following the completion of formalities at Lukla base camp, the body will be flown to on Wednesday.

" is confident that with its constant and aligned efforts with the and the team of rescuers, it will be successful in its mission to get the body of Dash back to her family," the statement said.

After the incident, had expressed condolences on saying: "Saddened to learn about the demise of Dash while descending from Her legacy in will inspire generations of young women in the state. My condolences to the bereaved family."

Apart from Dash, two other Indian climbers also died and efforts are on to retrieve their mortal remains as well.

Hundreds of climbers every year attempt to scale the high peaks during the popular spring climbing season in that begins in March and ends in May.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)