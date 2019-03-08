MoU inked for digitising work of Indian railways

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

An MoU was signed on Friday between Indian Railways and public sector telecom firm RailTel for implementing the e-office system aimed at digitising the work of the national transporter.

RailTel, a Miniratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, has taken up the work of implementing the e-office system for Indian Railways, an official statement said.

E-Office project is a Mission Mode Project (MMP) under the national e-governance programme of the government.

The project aims to usher in more efficient, effective and transparent inter-government and intra-government transactions and processes, the statement said.

First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 23:10 IST

