MoU inked for digitising work of Indian railways

An MoU was signed on Friday between and public sector telecom firm for implementing the system aimed at digitising the work of the national transporter.

RailTel, a Miniratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, has taken up the work of implementing the system for Indian Railways, an official statement said.

project is a Mission Mode Project (MMP) under the national programme of the government.

The project aims to usher in more efficient, effective and transparent inter-government and intra-government transactions and processes, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)