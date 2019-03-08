MoU inked for digitising work of Indian railways

-
ALSO READ
Telecom Secretary asks states to utilise Bharat Net infrastructure
CCI orders probe against Railways, IRCTC for abusing dominant position
Govt to launch broadband readiness index of states: Sundararajan
Sterlite Tech Wins MahaNet Citizen Network Project in Maharashtra
Railways parking, catering contracts go online to checkmate alleged mafia
-
An MoU was signed on Friday between Indian Railways and public sector telecom firm RailTel for implementing the e-office system aimed at digitising the work of the national transporter.
RailTel, a Miniratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, has taken up the work of implementing the e-office system for Indian Railways, an official statement said.
E-Office project is a Mission Mode Project (MMP) under the national e-governance programme of the government.
The project aims to usher in more efficient, effective and transparent inter-government and intra-government transactions and processes, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU