Jihadi bride Shamima Begum's baby may have died, says family lawyer; Kurdish forces deny

The Kurdish forces holding Islamic State (ISIS) families in have denied reports that the newborn baby of Shamima Begum, a Bangladeshi-origin schoolgirl who fled the UK to join the Islamic State (ISIS) terror group, may have died in a refugee camp in the region.

In a message posted on on Friday, the teenager's said the family has received unconfirmed reports from within her refugee camp in the that her newborn son named Jerah has passed away.

"We have strong but as yet unconfirmed reports that Shamima Begum's son has died. He was a British Citizen," Akunjee stated on

As the baby was born while Begum was still a British national, his status remains that of a British national.

However, the report was countered soon after by a for the Syrian Democratic Forces, which is holding Begum and thousands of other family members.

"Leaks said that bride Shamima's son died are fake. The bebe [sic] is alive and healthy," wrote Mustafa Bali, in response to Akunjee's message on

The has urged Bali to contact the family directly for "confirmation of the situation".

The conflicting reports of the baby's well-being follow a plea from Begum's London-based family to UK to assist them in bringing the baby back to the UK based on his rights as a British citizen.

It was in reaction to the minister's decision to revoke 19-year-old Begum's British citizenship on security grounds, indicating that she would have the right to acquire Bangladeshi citizenship by virtue of her parents' heritage.

"My number one job is to do whatever I can to keep this country safe," Javid had said last month while announcing the revocation of citizenship.

Begum's son was born on February 17, days after she was tracked down heavily-pregnant by in a refugee camp in

She told reporters at the time that she had already lost two babies one to malnutrition and another to ill-health during her time with and pleaded with the to allow her and her new-born baby to return to the Britain.

"I would like them to re-evaluate my case with a bit more mercy in their heart. I am willing to change, she said, following the revocation of her citizenship.

She was 15 when she fled to join ISIS in February 2015 and married Dutch ISIS recruit as a so-called jihadi bride. Her 27-year-old husband, who is being held in a Kurdish detention centre in north-eastern Syria, recently said in a media interview that he wanted his wife and baby to be allowed to return to the

Both the and have since denied that Begum would have a right to entry into either country.

Earlier this week, her father Ahmed Ali, who now lives in Bangladesh, blamed the UK authorities for failing to prevent Begum fleeing the country on her sister's passport.

"The British immigration system is very informed, the most informed system in the world. I always say how did (Shamima) get there using another person's passport? She doesn't even have her own passport. These matters should be investigated," the 60-year-old said, urging the UK to allow his daughter to return and face the British legal system.

Under international law, the UK can revoke a citizenship of a British national only if the individual would not be made stateless. Begum's British citizenship was revoked on the grounds that she is eligible for citizenship of until the age of 21 through her parents' Bangladeshi dual nationality.

But has since ruled out such a possibility of her being considered for Bangladeshi citizenship.

Begum is currently believed to be in a refugee camp closer to the Iraqi border after being removed from the in the north of due to alleged threats following the worldwide she attracted.

