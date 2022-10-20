JUST IN
MoUs worth Rs 1,53,000 crore signed at DefExpo 2022, says official
India suffered income loss of $159 bn due to extreme heat in 2021: Report
53% IT professionals may resign to pursue new job within next year: Report
Fresh formal job creation falls below 1-million mark in August: EPFO
UP eyes bigger pie of millet exports, plans to expand jowar acreage
Pulses, onion won't see price hike this year; have adequate stock: Govt
Milk scheme benefits more than 800,000 producers in Rajasthan: Official
Colleges to be set up under PPP model in Chhattisgarh's remote areas
Eyeing $5-bn exports, $22-bn turnover in defence sector by 2025: Rajnath
RBI interventions pull rupee back from new low against US dollar
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India suffered income loss of $159 bn due to extreme heat in 2021: Report
Business Standard

MoUs worth Rs 1,53,000 crore signed at DefExpo 2022, says official

The 12th edition of Defence Expo was the best to date and heralded an era of empowerment for the Indian defence sector, said Union minister Rajnath Singh

Topics
Defence Expo | Indian companies | defence sector

Press Trust of India  |  Gandhinagar 

Defence Expo 2022, Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat were among those present on the dais during the function.

As many as 451 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements worth Rs 1.53 lakh crore were signed during the Defence Expo or DefExpo 2022 at Gandhinagar, a senior official said.

During the valedictory function of the 12th edition of DefExpo at the Mahatma Mandir convention centre, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar informed the audience that it had broken previous records in terms of business generation.

"This was the most outstanding defence expo ever. It saw the highest number of exhibitors, which is in addition to tens of thousands of business visitors. The extent of business this defence expo has generated has surpassed all the previous records," said Kumar.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat were among those present on the dais during the function.

"In the last defence expo, which was held in 2020 in Lucknow, 201 MoUs were signed. I am happy to report that today, 451 MoUs and agreements were signed. It involves an estimated amount of Rs 1,53,000 crore," said Kumar.

MoUs and agreements were signed between "industry and industry, industry and state governments and industry and central government," he said. The 12th edition of Defence Expo was the best to date and heralded an era of empowerment for the Indian defence sector, said Union minister Singh.

"This is the beginning of self-reliance in the Indian Defence sector. This expo has shown that the future belongs to India. This expo has also shown that India will become a global defence manufacturing hub," Singh added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Defence Expo

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 22:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.